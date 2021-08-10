PA says to state health, prison workers: vaccine or test

HARRISBURG, Pa. — About 25,000 state employees working in Pennsylvania’s state prisons or health care and congregate care facilities are getting about a month to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or take weekly tests for the virus.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that workers in those jobs — and all new hires at those facilities — have until Sept. 7 to get fully vaccinated or face regular testing.

It applies to state hospitals, veterans’ homes, community health centers, prisons and homes for those with intellectual disabilities.

The state Health Department says more than 63% of adult state residents are fully vaccinated.

State workers who prove they are fully vaccinated will also be given an extra day off of work as an incentive.