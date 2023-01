‘For the Brothers, For the Fans, For Legacy,’ Pantera is back in tour.

Pantera will be coming to Pittsburgh with special guests Lamb of God.

Star Lake will host Panatera and Lamb of God on July 28, 2023.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday 27. Get your tickets here.

Pantera played their first shows in 21 years in Latin America in December 2022

The band is currently comprised of vocalist Phil Anselmo, bassist Rex Brown, and touring musicians Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante.