Emo and pop punk friends! Paramore is coming to Pittsburgh.

Paramore will be in Pittsburgh on June 11 at PPG Paints Arena.

Special Guests will include Block Party and Genesis Owusu.

Verified Fan Registration is open now through 11/7 at 11:59PM ET at http://ticketmaster.com/paramore.

Public on sale starts 11/11 at 10am at http://paramore.net/tour.