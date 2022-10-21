A local bowling alley is doing bowling with a twist.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Crafton Ingram Lanes in Pittsburgh is hosting a ‘Balls Out Bowling Naked Cosmic Bowling Night’

The event is being hosted by the Pittsburgh Area Naturists and will be held on Sunday, October 23 from 4:00 PM- 7:00 PM.

Pittsburgh Area Naturists say that nudity is required (with the exception that women can wear bottoms) and they suggest bringing a bag to secure belongings.

All genders and sexualities are welcome but sexual activity is not condoned.

The event is for 18 and over only and the facility is BYOB.

The event cost is $20 but at door will be $25.00 at the door.

Late arrivals must arrive by 4:30 pm. If the doors are already locked, call the bowling alley at (412) 921-0200 to have a manager or PAN organizer come and check you in.

More information can be found here.