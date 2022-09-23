A family in Pittsburgh is claiming their grandson choked on plastic from Chick-fil-A.

The family says they purchased a 12-piece of chicken nugget that was allegedly covered in batter and fried, according to WPXI.

The boy was rushed to a nearby MedExpress and had the plastic removed from his mouth before they arrived at the facility, and the boy is fine, but the family told the news outlet the child has a problem eating certain foods.

The family said they contacted Chick-fil-A but didn’t hear anything back for over a month until the WPXI did a story.

The news outlet got a statement from the local Chick-fil-A franchise owner that said “This is not up to our standards. We are aware of this issue, have reached out to the guest, and are actively investigating.”