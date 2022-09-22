A local man was charged after allegedly hitting another man in the head with a baseball bat covered in barbed wire.

William Ring from Uniontown said people came to get a refrigerator from his residence that belong to his roommate and his roommate was hit in the face. After the hit in the face, Ring said the man who hit the roommate refused to leave so he hit him with a baseball bat, according to KDKA.

The news outlet says a witness who saw the fight breaking up saw the people getting back in the truck, and that’s when Ring came out with a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire and hit a man in the back of the head.

It’s also alleged that Ring punched two women during the fight.

Ring is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and simple assault

The man who got hit in the head had a hard time of remembering, according to KDKA, and was taken to a hospital in Morgantown.