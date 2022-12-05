A sign is shown in front of an McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Owners of 13 McDonald’s locations in the Pittsburgh area were fined over child labor law violations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A federal investigation has found child labor violations involving 101 minor-aged workers operated by Santonastasso Enterprises LLC, based in Bridgeville.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined the franchisee, which operates as McDonald’s Restaurant, permitted 14-and-15-year-old employees to work outside permissible hours. These violations included allowing them to work as follows:

More than 3 hours per day and after 7 p.m. on school days when the law forbids work beyond that time.

Later than 9 p.m. on days between June 1 and Labor Day, when they may legally work until 9 p.m.

More than 8 hours on a non-school day, and more than 18 hours a week during a regular school week.

These failures led to violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“Permitting young workers to work excessive hours can jeopardize their safety, well-being and education,” explained Wage and Hour District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. “Employers who hire young workers must understand and comply with federal child labor laws or face costly consequences.”

The division’s investigation included the following locations and workers affected:

Investigators say they also found a violation of child labor occupations standards at the 100 Davis Blvd. location in Pittsburgh. A minor under the age of 16 was allowed to operate a deep fryer, which was not equipped with a device to automatically lower and raise the baskets.

Santonastasso Enterprises LLC – owned by John and Kathleen Santonastasso – paid a civil money penalty of $57,332 assessed by the division for the violations.

