PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — The chief of the Baden Police Department faces allegations of inappropriate conduct on the job and is stepping down, according to KDKA-TV.

With 21 years in the department, Baden Police Chief David Christner has officially retired. Alleged sex videos have surfaced of Christner while he was working.

Sources at KDKA told that multiple videos showed Christner in uniform during his shift while working in and out of the police station.

KDKA sources said the alleged sex videos came to light after someone delivered a USB flash drive to a local council member.

On October 19, the borough council approved an internal investigation into the matter and hired a company to look into the alleged misconduct. The investigation is still on-going, but the borough released a statement Monday confirming Christner resigned.

His retirement is effective immediately.

Christner will only receive what the collective bargaining agreement allows for a pension. His appointment as chief was in 2010, according to KDKA.

KDKA gave Christner the opportunity for comment, but he did not respond. Baden’s mayor and several council members also did not respond Monday. Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said this is a borough issue.

The council will set a meeting on the matter.