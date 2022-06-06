A restaurant in Pittsburgh says they have closed one of its locations because of unsafe conditions for teens because of gun violence.

Fudge Farm, has two locations in Pittsburgh, including a location at The Waterfront and on East Carson Street, the location the business says they are closing.

The restaurant made a public statement on its Facebook page.

Due to the uncontrollable shootings and violence as well as other circumstances on E Carson St. Today will be Fudge Farm’s last day there. We can no longer ask teenage children, or no one for that matter to work for us in this environment. We would like to thank our customers for years of support. Please feel free to visit our Waterfront location or stop by our food truck when possible. Feel free to DM us any questions or concerns. Thank you Fudge Farm

Fudge Farm describes itself as is a gourmet fudge, chocolate & ice cream shop specializing in the ultimate mania milkshake