A Pennsylvania woman is in jail after a 3-year-old died from choking on baby wipes according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The boy, Travis Young, died at UPMC Children’s Hospital according to KDKA. Young was taken there when troopers were on a call for a child choking on baby wipes.

After an autopsy, Young died of strangulation and asphyxiation.

Chelsea Cooley is facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and strangulation.