Some Ohio Valley residents are looking to change a famous sign in the Steel City.

A petition has been made to change the famous “Iron City Beer” sign that overlooks the city in Mt. Washington to “Swift City Beer.”

The petition set up by Kevin Leonard says ” by changing Iron City Beer to “Swift City Beer,” we can show our support for Taylor and give concert-goers a unique experience.

Leonard says on the petition that “music festival attendees spend an average of $207 per day on food and beverages alone. By offering “Swift City Beer,” local businesses could potentially see an increase in sales during the weekend of the concert.”

The change would only be for the weekend of the Taylor Swift shows on June 16 and June 17, Leonard said.

As of this time, there are 91 signatures on the petition.

Want to sign the petition, click here.

The Iron City Beer sign has been up on Mt. Washington since November 14, 2020