WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – True fans of the black and gold are very familiar with the Rooney family and their lineage throughout the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What they may not know is that Art Rooney, Jr. is quite the art collector.

The walls of his office are covered with depictions of his beloved team.

How do we know this, you may be wondering?

Weirton artist Tempy Moore is now part of his collection.

Football is certainly a game of skill, but you could argue that sometimes it involves a little luck. The team that’s meant to win, finds a way to.

Although artist Tempy Moore has had much success with her detailed depictions of Pittsburgh sports, she thought it was time to take her talents in a different direction.

That is, until a call from the Steelers that put her path back in the direction it was meant to go.

“It’s just humbling at this point. We look at it just like what an amazing opportunity we’re blessed to have.” Scott Moore, Tempy’s Husband

Opportunities are quite literally calling for Tempy Moore and her family.

It’s been a year of those unexpected calls that’s given her art exposure she’s never seen before.

The first time the phone rang, it was Art Rooney, Jr.

“He was requesting me to bring in my artwork to show him in his office and then he ended up purchasing some pieces.” Tempy Moore, Artist

That call came just as Tempy, Scott and their family came back from a European vacation.

Not only did they meet with fellow Steelers fans and discuss partnerships with the fast-growing American football leagues, but Tempy was continuing her training to become a tattoo artist, which is what she planned to do full-time.

“The minute that she started to get deep into that (tattooing), she kept being pulled back into the sports realm with the need of her services and just her amazing artwork. So, we would pause that and come back” Scott Moore, Tempy’s Husband

There’s going to be no more taking a pause for Tempy now.

Mr. Rooney uses her depictions of famous moments to create cards and other mailings that he sends weekly from his office.

Tempy said it’s aa privilege to be chosen for his collection, which includes only a few artists.

“The amazing artwork that he had in his office, I was just in awe. He really, really loves artwork, almost as much as he loves football. Floor to ceiling completely covered like a gallery. So, to be a part of that is just amazing. I’m excited.”

Mr. Rooney loves the art so much, that he publishes what he’s collected in a book.

Tempy Moore will be in the next volume.

“To be in that realm of art is something that we hold dear to us. It really changed basically the way we look at everything now because we never thought we were going to get recognized like fully by the Steelers.” Scott Moore, Tempy’s Husband

Mr. Rooney’s call would be just the first of surprise this year.

The next came from a name many will recognize, Vera Bradley.

“They really liked her style, what she does, the fact that she’s already kind of in the Pittsburgh area and has an established footprint and they felt that her and them would be a great fit. So Tempy’ s helping them launch their new NFL collection, particularly the Steeler collection.” Scott Moore, Tempy’s Husband

You’ll find the Vera Bradley pieces on Tempy’s social media. It’s first step into what they hope will be a long partnership.

As if all of this wasn’t career-changing, there was still one more phone call headed Tempy’s way.

“Right after Vera Bradley called Ken Wregget called and asked if I would be willing to create some artifacts from the 90s like the Batman hockey mask, the goalie mask. So, he wanted to recreate those and set those up for charity in the fall.” Tempy Moore, Artist

Tempy’s next project is to make about 30 replicas of that famous piece for the former Penguins goalie.

So, you could say Tempy will be quite busy.

For the Moores that’s no problem. This is what they’ve worked for and dreamed of.

“Mr. Rooney, I never thought he would call. Vera Bradley, I never imagined that she would want anything to do with my Instagram so, it’s just been a whirlwind.” Tempy Moore, Artist

