Pittsburgh bridge collapse brings up questions about Ohio Valley bridges

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) In the wake of the Pittsburgh bridge collapse, many people are wondering if that could happen here. In Wheeling, we are partway through the enormous three-year I-70 bridges project.

We asked WV DOH District Engineer Tony Clark if these bridges were at that point. He said West Virginia has a fairly robust inspection and maintenance program.

“Most of these bridges needed some major work,” said Clark. “None of them were to the point where they needed closed, or we would have closed them. But they were to the point of needing work so they wouldn’t have to be closed. That’s kind of the way they were trending if no work was done.”

Clark says in the bridge community, any time there’s a failure, everyone “sits up and takes notice and tries to figure out what went wrong.”

“We will be re-evaluating our bridges in the weeks to come, to make sure we’re capturing everything,” he concluded.