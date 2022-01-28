Pittsburgh Bridge collapses hours before Biden visits Pittsburgh to talk infrastructure

UPDATE 8:52 AM- Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that President Biden is aware of the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh and is in touch with local and state officials to gather more information.

Psaki says Biden is “grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time. The President will proceed with trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide.”

UPDATE 8:46 AM- Pittsburgh fire Chief Darryl Jones said three of the 10 injured people were transported to the hospital.

UPDATE 8:35 AM- No one has died from the bridge collapse but at least three people were injured according to Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

A bridge in Pittsburgh has collapsed with a bus and cars on it.

According to KDKA, the bus had three people and the driver on board and none of them are injured.

According to WPXI 4-5 cars fell into the ravine

Pittsburgh police, fire, EMS, and emergency crews are on the scene in Point Breeze according to KDKA.

Pittsburgh public safety says crews are all being called to the scene in the area of Forbes and Braddock.

There are no reported injuries at this time according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

There is a smell of natural gas on the scene according to news outlets but Pittsburgh Public Safety says the gas line has been cut.

News outlets are reporting the bridge was covered in snow.

Coincidentally, the collapse happened just hours before President Joe Biden is expected to speak in Pittsburgh about his historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan.

