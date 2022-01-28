Pittsburgh bridge collapses with bus and cars on it

A bridge in Pittsburgh has collapsed with a bus and cars on it.

According to KDKA, the bus had three people and the driver on board and none of them are injured.

According to WPXI 4-5 cars fell into the ravine

Pittsburgh police, fire, EMS, and emergency crews are on the scene in Point Breeze according to KDKA.

Pittsburgh public safety says crews are all being called to the scene in the area of Forbes and Braddock.

There are no reported injuries at this time according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

There is a smell of natural gas on the scene according to news outlets but Pittsburgh Public Safety says the gas line has been cut.

News outlets are reporting the bridge was covered in snow.

Coincidentally, the collapse happened just hours before President Joe Biden is expected to speak in Pittsburgh about his historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan.

