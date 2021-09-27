Pittsburgh National Aviary looking for missing eagle

The Pittsburgh National Aviary needs the public’s help with locating an eagle that got out of its habitat.

Kodiak the Steller’s Sea Eagle went missing on September 25.

The Pittsburgh National Aviary said they are investigating on how Kodiak could have gone missing since they say their habitats are carefully constructed, monitored, and checked daily for the safety of our birds.

The Pittsburgh National Aviary says Kodiak’s habitat appears to have been recently compromised in one area.

If you should spot Kodiak do not approach him as he is likely to fly away from anyone unfamiliar to him, and he’s likely to avoid people and pets. Contact the Pittsburgh National Aviary at 412-323-7235.