Pirate tickets will be a little more expensive next season.

According to KDKA, the Sports and Exhibition Authority approved an increase in the price for tickets to upgrade the scoreboard at PNC Park.

The price increase will be $1.00

The outlet reports the scoreboard will go from its current 82 feet wide to 142 feet wide.

The ticket price increase will not go away after the upgrade is complete. It’s reported that the increase will stay until the lease with the Pirates and PNC Park is up, which is in 2030.