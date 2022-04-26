The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced they now have a team dog.

The Pirates and PNC are teaming up with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs to provide a service dog to a military veteran in the Pittsburgh area.

Guardian Angels will train the dog and bring it to games throughout the season to engage with fans to help get the socialization it needs while it is young.

Once training is complete, the Pirates Pup head to his FURever home with a military veteran.

You can help name the Pirates Pup with 4 choices: Homer, Bucco, Rookie, and Jolly.

If you’d like to vote on the name for the Pirates pup, click here.