According to reports, the Pittsburgh Pirates have signed the 16-year-old nephew of Sammy Sosa.

According to MLB Insider Hector Gomez, the Pirates have signed Anthony Sosa an outfielder/shortstop.

The contract amount was not given but Gomez says Sosa signed a $100,000 signing bonus.

Sammy has hit 609 home runs and had 2,408 hits in his Major League Baseball career