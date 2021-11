Pittsburgh detectives are needing the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Allyson Harding is described as 5’2, 160 pounds, with long brown/purple/blond hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen in Oakland on 11/10 around 10 a.m. and left the area on foot.

She was wearing a puffy blue jacket, black leggings and black UGG boots.

Allyson is 34 years old.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call SVU at (412) 323-7141.