PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Sports broadcaster Stan Savran died Monday at age 76, according to our affiliate KDKA.

Savran was a Pittsburgh icon who was actually born in Cleveland, moving to the Steel City in 1976.

Savran hosted pre- and post-game shows for the Penguins and Pirates and also worked with the Steelers.

He was inducted into the Western Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.