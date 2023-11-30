PITTSBURGH- The Pittsburgh Steelers and the City of Pittsburgh have put in bids in to be the host of the 2026 or 2027 draft, according to reports.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten confirmed the Steel City would want to host the three day event in any of those years.

Officials say the event would not be held at Acrisure Stadium but would be on the North Shore between Acrisure Stadium and Stage AE

The NFL has already accepted bids for host cities for 2024 (Detroit) and 2025 (Green Bay)

Kansas City, who hosted the draft in 2023, saw more than $164 million in the area according to the KC Sports Commission.