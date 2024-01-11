Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is the longest tenured head coach in the NFL.

Tomlin became the longest tenured head coach after the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick decided to move on from each other.

The Steelers hired Tomlin in 2007 and has been the head coach of the Steelers for 17 seasons.

Tomin has taken the Steelers to the playoffs in 11 of those seasons and has not had a losing season since being a head coach, which is an NFL record

The Steelers have had 16 head coaches in their storied program and Tomlin is 2nd all time in head coaching wins when it comes to Steelers history. Only Chuck Noll is ahead of Tomlin with 342 wins. Tomlin has 275.

Tomlin also won a Super Bowl with the Steelers in 2009 when the Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23

If you go through the 4 major sport leagues, NFL, NHL, MLB, AND NBA, only one coach has a longer tenure then Tomlin and it’s Gregg Popovich who has been with the San Antonio Spurs for 27 years