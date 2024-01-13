The NFL has postponed the playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers and Bills were expected to play on Sunday at 1: 00 PM but the game has been moved to 4:30 PM on Monday.

The playoff game was postponed due to an incoming snowstorm to prioritize regional safety in Buffalo.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the decision conversations with commissioner Roger Goodell, emergency response teams, Bills leadership, and the NFL.

According to AccuWeather, and with winds potentially as high as 65 mph. A travel ban is also being put in place beginning at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

You can watch the game on WTRF CBS, Monday at 4:30 pm