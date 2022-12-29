PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A family of tourists visiting Pittsburgh claim they were threatened with a man wielding a machete at a South Side hotel on Wednesday, according to our affiliate KDKA.

Sandy and Michelle Scott said their family of six was going to their rooms at the Holiday Inn Express on 10th Street when they encountered a man, later identified as Daniel Hersey, who was exiting the elevator.

The Scotts claim that Hersey had a machete on his hip and told their children that they “needed to learn some manners.”

Hersey also allegedly told a hotel employee that “a lot” of people would be killed on the South Side.

Hersey also allegedly punched out the front window of Jack’s Bar on the South Side.

Authorities apprehended Hersey and took him to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces a total of 22 criminal counts, including terroristic threats and weapons and drug possession charges.