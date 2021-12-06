Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue awarded $6.6 million for redevelopment

The state of Pennsylvania has awarded $6.6 million for redevelopment of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, where a gunman killed 11 people in 2018 in the nation’s deadliest attack on Jews.
The Wolf administration says the funding will help “transform the site of the worst anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history into a new place of hope, remembrance, and education.”
Gov. Tom Wolf plans to hold a news conference on Monday afternoon to discuss the funding, which comes from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.