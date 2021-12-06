Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue awarded $6.6 million for redevelopment

Pittsburgh

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2018 file photo, a makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the in Pittsburgh. Organizers have strived to offer emotional support during the second anniversary commemorations. One-on-one counseling will be offered virtually, and there’s a tent set up near the synagogue where people can access in-person support from humans and comfort dogs. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

The state of Pennsylvania has awarded $6.6 million for redevelopment of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, where a gunman killed 11 people in 2018 in the nation’s deadliest attack on Jews.

The Wolf administration says the funding will help “transform the site of the worst anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history into a new place of hope, remembrance, and education.”

Gov. Tom Wolf plans to hold a news conference on Monday afternoon to discuss the funding, which comes from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter