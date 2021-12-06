Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue awarded $6.6 million for redevelopment

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2018 file photo, a makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the in Pittsburgh. Organizers have strived to offer emotional support during the second anniversary commemorations. One-on-one counseling will be offered virtually, and there’s a tent set up near the synagogue where people can access in-person support from humans and comfort dogs. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The state of Pennsylvania has awarded $6.6 million for redevelopment of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, where a gunman killed 11 people in 2018 in the nation’s deadliest attack on Jews.

The Wolf administration says the funding will help “transform the site of the worst anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history into a new place of hope, remembrance, and education.”

Gov. Tom Wolf plans to hold a news conference on Monday afternoon to discuss the funding, which comes from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.