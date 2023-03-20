PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — A local teacher is under investigation by police for an alleged inappropriate relationship or relationships with one or more of her students, according to our affiliate KDKA.

On Monday, police in Pittsburgh’s Rostraver Township began looking into allegations of misconduct by a Belle Vernon Area School District teacher.

KDKA reached out to the district superintendent for comment, but he did not return any calls. However, KDKA confirmed the teacher whom police are investigating was not in school Monday.