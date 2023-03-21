Who says throwbacks are reserved for Thursdays? The Pop 2000 Tour delivers the TRL moments that will bring you right back to the early 2000s.

The Pop 2000 tour will making its way across the U.S with a local stop close to the Ohio Valley.

The host of the tour will be Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC.

The tour will make a stop at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille in Warrendale, PA on Friday July 28 at 8:00PM.

Expected to perform on this leg of the tour will be: O-Town, BBMAK, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO.

Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday March 22 at 10am.