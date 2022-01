FILE – President Joe Biden speaks as he announces that he is nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

President Biden will be traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Friday.

The President is expected to discuss strengthening the nation’s supply chains, revitalizing American manufacturing, creating good-paying, union jobs, and building a better America, including through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Biden should arrive in Pittsburgh around 12:20 PM and will speak at Carnegie Mellow University.

