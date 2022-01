President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden will be traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Friday.

The President is expected to discuss strengthening the nation’s supply chains, revitalizing American manufacturing, creating good-paying, union jobs, and building a better America, including through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

No time or location of the visit was given at this time.

