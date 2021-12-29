Puttshack coming to Pittsburgh

An up-scale tech-driven mini golf experience is coming to Pittsburgh.

Puttschack has signed a lease for a 23,500 square-foot space in Pittsburgh at The Terminal in the Strip District.

Each course will feature technology that provides automated scoring, bonus point opportunities, interactive games at each hole, and more.

Puttshack says they also have a full dining and cocktail menu with a “high-energy, upscale nightclub vibe.”

“The Terminal in the Strip District is an iconic part of Pittsburgh’s past and burgeoning future that makes it a perfect choice for Puttshack,” Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack, said in a release. “We can’t wait to bring Puttshack to Pittsburgh and be a part of such an energetic neighborhood of the city.”

Puttshack plans to open by the winter of 2022.