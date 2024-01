After two years of construction, the Roberto Clemente Bridge in Pittsburgh is reopen.

The Clemente Bridge was shut down on Feb. 14, 2022 as part of the revitalization $35.6 project for ‘sister bridges’ in the city as part of a $35.6 million bridge rehabilitation project.

Officials told news outlets that they will still need to repair the pylon doors and door frames on the bridge but it is open to the public.

The other bridges included in the project are the Andy Warhol and Rachel Carson Bridges.