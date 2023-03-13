PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTRF)– A local favorite summer hot-spot has been named as one of the nations top water parks.

The U.S. News and World Report ranks Sandcastle Waterpark a top spot featuring 35 other water parks from across the United States. Giving recognition to the park’s variety of water attractions, offering thrills, and relaxation, as well as it’s nostalgic atmosphere and tasty food options.

Sandcastle features a massive wave pool, 16 water slides, the popular Murshroom Pool, Lazy River, and Wet Willie’s kids water play area. Locals and visitors from all over also enjoy the famous Potato Patch fries along the Boardwalk and specialty drinks and cocktails at the Sandbar.

This 2023 season brings a new eatery to the park, Sandcastle Bridge Bar and Grill, along with enhanced improvements throughout the park. This follows a major park enhancement project that debuted in 2022.

Sandcastle begins its 2023 season Memorial Day weekend, May 27.