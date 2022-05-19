The Pittsburgh waterpark, Sandcastle, is set to open its slides for the season on Saturday.

With a new season, comes a new ride. Riders will get to experience the new water slide, Bomb Away.

Bombs Away is a 305-long floor dropping water slide. “This drop is over the top, and riders will love looping around and around to the splashdown,’ said General Manager Mark Pauls.

There will be different events throughout the year at Sandcastle that include an Out of School, Into the Pool event for kids, a new concert series, a day of breweries and food trucks, plus night swims on Friday nights.

