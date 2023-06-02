Looking to cool off this summer? Sandcastle is making it a little easier for educators.

All summer long Sandcastle is offering free admission to educators.

Educators simply need to present a valid work ID at Guest Relations and can purchase up to four discounted tickets for family and friends for only $24.99 at the gate.

Sandcastle has completed its full two-year transformation featuring the new Bomb’s Away water slide and upgraded Mon Tsunami, Mushroom Pool, and Dragon’s Den attractions. The Boardwalk and Sandcastle Bridge Bar and Grill have also received complete makeovers, debuting their new looks this summer.