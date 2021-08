One of the biggest concert venues in the Ohio Valley, Stage AE, has made an update to its show policy.

The parent company AEG presents says they will require proof of full vaccination for concertgoers and event staff at all their venues and festivals, including Stage AE.

Stage AE says the policy will be in effect starting on August 18.

For the show to go on, we have updated our vaccination policy to ensure the safety of fans, artists, and live event workers. This policy will be in effect starting with our next show, on August 18th. pic.twitter.com/OvTzEbZvJM — Stage AE (@Stage_AE) August 12, 2021

Those unvaccinated can still attend a concert if they provide a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the show date.