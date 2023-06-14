PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) – After years of waiting for her to go back on tour, and hours spent in Ticketmaster waiting rooms – EVERYONE is excited to finally see Taylor Swift back in Pittsburgh for The Eras Tour.

This weekend for many means an “Enchanted” evening with friends and family to have “The Best Day,” but for most – the ticket debacles and outfit contemplations are merely “champagne problems.”

To one Swiftie, this concert is something she could not have imagined in her “Wildest Dreams.”

Madeline Shanley is one of thousands upon thousands of people seeing Taylor Swift in her two sold out shows at Acrisure Stadium this weekend, but to her, this concert “Hits Different.”

“I was dying. So, to be able to go to this concert, to be able to see her in person live after she’s got me through all of this means so much to me.” Madeline Shanley – Fairport, NY

At just 19 years old, Madeline lost her ability to walk and was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome – a neuromuscular condition affecting less than 5,000 people in the U.S. that causes progressive muscular stiffness and spasms.

”It’s a really painful disorder. Your muscles work in opposite pairs all over your body internally and externally. Mine spasm to the strength of like a charley horse. So pretty hard.” Madeline Shanley – Fairport, NY

Taylor Swift’s music has been a constant in Madeline’s life, even before her diagnosis 5 years ago.

She has seen Taylor Swift in both her 1989 and Reputation Stadium Tours in the past, but this time she is attending in her wheelchair.

”The physical challenges that come with it will be different, but what will also be different is, I think, just my pride in being a Swiftie.” Madeline Shanley – Fairport, NY

And the Swifties are proud to call Madeline one of their own, too – She has years’ worth of cards and well wishes hung up in her room from others in the community showing her support.

Clearly the Swifties go all out, and that doesn’t exclude the outfits. They are going above and beyond, and Madeline did not disappoint.

She has gained recognition on social media for her outfit she has spent months putting together for The Eras Tour with the help of her friends, family, and the Swiftie community.

My dds outfit/wheelchair homage to @taylorswift13 bathtub of diamonds from LWYMMD. My dd’s been fighting Stiff Person Syndrome for 5+ yrs. Look for us at Pittsburgh N2 celebrating being alive and the music that has pulled us through! Still Bejeweled! @taylornation13 #erastour pic.twitter.com/aWW70SCnvn — Somebody’s Mom (@forlornprairie) June 8, 2023

It’s based off of the iconic bathtub scene in Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, with a custom-made dress donated to her by a local designer, rhinestones sent by her neighbors, and all put together with the help of her parents to allow Madeline to “make the whole place shimmer.”

Photograph Courtesy of Nikki Bitner

”I really wanted to do an outfit that could incorporate my wheelchair in it, and that seemed like the best option to go with and the sparkles – I wanted to go for sparkly, I prefer sparkly things. I like sparkly things.” Madeline Shanley – Fairport, NY

Madeline says that hearing Taylor Swift’s writing about “Change” and becoming “Clean” of worries, while also looking forward to her constant easter eggs and announcements has pushed her to see the “Daylight” in each and every day.

”Taylor Swift kind of saved my life. So, I’m super excited to be able to go and see her in concert and celebrate being alive.” Madeline Shanley – Fairport, NY

Madeline is attending night 2 of The Eras Tour Pittsburgh this weekend and she says if you see her, she would love to trade friendship bracelets!