On Tuesday morning, Taylor Swift announced her next tour.

‘The Eras Tour’ will arrive in Pittsburgh on June 17 at Acrisure Stadium.

Swift announced on social media that the tour will journey through the musical eras of my career past & present.

Special guests for the Pittsburgh date will be girl in red and OWENN.

This will be the first time Taylor Swift will play live concerts since 2018.

Tickets for all dates will go on sale at 10 a.m. (local time), Nov. 18. A presale for Capital One cardholders runs Nov. 15-17.

Tickets will be priced from $49-$449, with VIP packages ranging from $199 to $899.