The owner of Tequila Cowboy is set to take over the location that was once Jerome Bettis Grille 36 in Pittsburgh.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the owner of Tequila Cowboy will turn the former Jerome Bettis Grille 36 into a restaurant/sports bar.

It’s being reported that they hope to open in June.

A name for the establishment has not been given at this time.

Jerome Bettis Grille 36 closed in March of 2020 at the start of the COVID pandemic and has not been opened since.