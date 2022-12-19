PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – An Allegheny County resident is $2 million richer, reports KDKA.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at the Evergreen Road business called Dave’s BP.

The Pennsylvania Lottery shared with KDKA that the Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket that sold for the Friday drawing matched all five balls drawn.

The winning numbers were, 13-20-28-30-40.

Dave’s BP also gets a $10,000 bonus as the seller of the the winning ticket.

Winners that want to turn in a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.