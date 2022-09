A familiar holiday season concert is returning to Pittsburgh just a few days before Christmas.

Progressive rock group Trans Siberian-Orchestra (TSO) announced they will have two shows in Pittsburgh on December 17 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m for its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour.

TSO will also perform in Cincinnati on November 19, Youngstown on Nov. 20, Toledo on Dec. 2, Dayton on Dec. 3, Columbus on December 23, and Cleveland on Dec. 30.

Tickets will be on sale starting September 16.