PITTSBURGH –Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) prevented two Pennsylvania residents from bringing their handguns through the security checkpoint on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18.

A woman who works at the airport was caught with a 9mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets, including one in the chamber, on Saturday. The Pittsburgh resident had her airport employee ID confiscated.

The previous day, TSA officers stopped a man from Munhall, Pa., from carrying his loaded 9mm handgun onto his flight. Allegheny County Police Department arrested the man on a weapons charge.

“Guns are not permitted through any airport security checkpoint,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “It does not matter if you are coming through a checkpoint to catch a flight or to get to your job working in the airport, under no circumstances should someone be bringing a firearm to our security checkpoints. In all instances it will result in a serious conversation with the police, possible criminal charges and a hefty federal financial civil penalty that could cost into the thousands of dollars.”

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

In addition to the citation by airport police, individuals who bring firearms to TSA checkpoints also face a stiff financial civil penalty. Penalties for carrying a weapons were recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.

Last year, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. Eighty-eight percent of those guns were loaded.

