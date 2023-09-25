PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – On Monday, the United Steelworkers (USW) union announced the passing of International President Tom Conway at age 71.



Elected as the union’s president in 2019, Conway was known for his quick wit, formidable

bargaining skills and unwavering devotion to workers and their families, according to the USW.



“From his earliest time making steel to his steady hand leading us through the darkest days of the pandemic, Tom followed two simple guiding principles: the dignity of work and the power of

working people,” said David R. McCall, the USW’s International Vice President of

Administration. “Tom was never afraid of a fight, and thanks to his ingenuity and determination,

generations of workers can enjoy better jobs and brighter futures.”



The USW says Conway relished going toe to toe with top leaders of some of the biggest corporations where USW members work, and over the course of his career, he became one of the union’s most accomplished contract negotiators in steel, aluminum, oil and other major industries, often directing bargaining during crises.



As president, he also spearheaded innovative initiatives to organize more workers into the labor

movement, extending the benefits of union representation to workers in a variety of fields from

manufacturing to higher education, the USW says. Under Conway’s leadership, USW members gained some of the movement’s most significant organizing victories, says the organization.



“Solidarity wasn’t just a word to Tom; it was a way of life,” said USW International Secretary-Treasurer John Shinn. “He understood that by working together, we will balance the scales

against greedy corporations and the billionaire class.”



Conway first became an activist in USW Local 6787 in 1978 when he went to work at the Burns

Harbor Works of Bethlehem Steel. While working as a millwright in the coke plant, Conway

served as a griever for plant-wide maintenance and was a member of the safety and contracting out committees. He joined the union’s International staff in 1987 and was elected as USW

International Vice President in 2005.



“We will all miss Tom’s passion, his integrity, his gift for strategy and not least of all, his sense

of humor,” said McCall. “His time as USW president was too short, but it’s clear he will leave an

indelible impact on our union and beyond.”