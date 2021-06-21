VP Harris to visit Pittsburgh remarking on Child Tax Credit Awareness Day

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the media, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Sofitel Mexico City Reforma in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(WTRF)- Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Pittsburgh today to deliver remarks marking Child Tax Credit Awareness Day and highlighting ‘the importance of the Child Tax Credit’ at Brookline Memorial Recreation Center.

The Vice President is scheduled to speak at 12:35 PM.

VP Harris is also scheduled to hold a roundtable as part of the Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment at IBEW Local Union 5 at around 2:30 PM.

The vice president then departs Pittsburgh International Airport en route to Washington, DC around 5:30 PM.

This will be the Vice President’s first trip to Pittsburgh.

