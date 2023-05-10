A teacher and one of her students from a school for children with special educational needs ran the half-marathon during Pittsburgh’s Marathon weekend on May 7.

Savanna Barton and Sophie, from the Watson Institute in Pittsburgh, completed the 13.1-mile course in 2 hours and 45 minutes, media reported, saying Sophie is non-verbal and needs assistance to walk.

“WE CAN DO HARD THINGS! I am so proud of my sweet girl,” Barton wrote on her Facebook page.

She later said she wanted Sophie to “get to experience life to the fullest and represent her amazing classmates.”

Credit: Savanna Barton via Storyful