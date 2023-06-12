WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – What’s the weather going to be like in Pittsburgh for the Taylor Swift concert?

Well here are a few things your should about the weather, prior to heading over to Acrisure Stadium Friday or Saturday.

Taylor Swift Weather Forecast For June 16/17 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Weather Breakdown

Friday: The drier of the two days across the region as broad high pressure will mix in some sunshine and broken clouds through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures around concert time will be in the middle 60s with a downward trend in temperatures later in the evening. A light jacket may be necessary for those who get cold easily.

Saturday: The day begins dry and sunny with an increasing cloud deck into the afternoon and evening. A weak disturbance could provide some spotty showers into the Pittsburgh region later in the day. Temperatures around concert time will be in the mid to upper 60s with a downward trend in temperatures later in the evening. Have a poncho/rain jacket in case a shower does move in.