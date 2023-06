World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is coming back to Pittsburgh and this time it’s for a Pay Per View (PPV)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PPG Paints Arena announced that WWE Payback will be at the Arena on Saturday, September 2.

It marks the first premium live event in Pittsburgh in five years since Extreme Rules 2018.

Tickets for WWE Payback go on sale Tuesday, June 27 at 10 a.m at Ticketmaster.com

The show will stream live on Peacock/WWE Network.