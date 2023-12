PITTSBURGH– WWE Smackdown is coming back to Pittsburgh.

WWE will return to Pittsburgh on Friday April 19 at PPG Paints Arena.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday December 8.

On the promotional flyer for the event superstars shown are: Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, Jimmy Uso, L.A. Knight, Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair, and Austin Theory.

This Pittsburgh event is the week after WrestleMania

WWE is also scheduled to have a WWE Live event the same day in London.