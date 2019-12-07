Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Local winery to donate to early Colon Cancer screening awareness
Top Stories
Catholic Charities hosting sensory visits with Santa
Several cars vandalized in Rayland
Traffic stop leads to carrying concealed weapons charge
Walmart selling KFC fried chicken-scented firelog
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Wesson, No. 6 Ohio State cruise past Penn State 106-74
Top Stories
Dunn’s free throws give St. John’s 70-68 over West Virginia
Central Ready For State Title Battle
Wheeling advances to region final with win over Millersville, 3-0
Hats off for Hawkins in 6-2 Nailers Win
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Share To Give 2019
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
Contest Winners
Delightful Nights
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Mrs. Malechowski Class – Buckeye South Elementary
Pledge of Allegiance
by:
Kenny Jackson
Posted:
Dec 7, 2019 / 04:06 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 7, 2019 / 04:06 PM EST
Buckeye South Elementary – 3rd grade, Mrs. Malechowski class
Man registers bees as emotional support animal
Student-athletes honored during Super Six weekend
Mostly clear and chilly on Saturday night
Mrs. Malechowski Class – Buckeye South Elementary
Ms. Kleineke Class – Buckeye South Elementary
video
Man registers bees as emotional support animal
Banana duck-taped to wall sells for $120k
Man pays for military members to fly home for holidays
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Operation Toy Lift wraps up OV Mall
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Sick day or hangover? Chipotle has nurses to check
Weirton Fire, Police Depts. host charity basketball game for Baby Roman
Local motorcycle club donates more than $9,000 to Harmony House
Wheeling University kicks off holidays with ‘Light Up Night’
Election security and preparedness focus of 2020 briefing
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
More Video
Pizza Card
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Man registers bees as emotional support animal
Banana duck-taped to wall sells for $120k
Man pays for military members to fly home for holidays
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Operation Toy Lift wraps up OV Mall
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Trending Stories
Man registers bees as emotional support animal
Student-athletes honored during Super Six weekend
Banana duck-taped to wall sells for $120k
Man pays for military members to fly home for holidays
University in Ohio developing hearing protection for military dogs
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News