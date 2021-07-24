Barnesville Shamrock wins OVAC Queen of Queens

A Barnesville Shamrock was the 2021 winner of the OVAC Queen of Queens.

Alana Trigg was crowned the Queen of Queens Saturday night.

The rest of the place winners are as followed

Ms. Congeniality from Edison Local: Emma Scott

4th runner up from St. Clairsville: Bella Swan

3rd runner up from Wheeling Central: Brianna Coughlan

2nd runner up from Linsly: Sydney Glessner

1st runner up from Wheeling Park: Amanda McGovern

The Queen of Queens competition was held on Thursday before All-Star weekend.

The full competition will be aired on WTRF.com on Monday