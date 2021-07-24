Vet Voices
Barnesville Shamrock wins OVAC Queen of Queens

Queen of Queens

A Barnesville Shamrock was the 2021 winner of the OVAC Queen of Queens.

Alana Trigg was crowned the Queen of Queens Saturday night.

The rest of the place winners are as followed

  • Ms. Congeniality from Edison Local: Emma Scott
  • 4th runner up from St. Clairsville: Bella Swan
  • 3rd runner up from Wheeling Central: Brianna Coughlan
  • 2nd runner up from Linsly: Sydney Glessner
  • 1st runner up from Wheeling Park: Amanda McGovern

The Queen of Queens competition was held on Thursday before All-Star weekend.

The full competition will be aired on WTRF.com on Monday

